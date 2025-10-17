Gold, silver prices hit record highs on MCX; Key levels and expert targets to watch

Gold price today: Rates of gold and silver jumped to new all-time highs on the MCX on Friday, October 17, tracking positive global cues. Weaker dollar and strong spot demand also supported gold prices. MCX Gold December futures jumped by over ₹1,700, or 1.3 per cent, to hit a record high of ₹1,31,600 per 10 grams.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
