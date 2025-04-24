Gold price today: Rates rebound on dollar’s weakness, healthy spot demand; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rates rebounded on Thursday morning, rising over 1% in domestic futures amid positive global cues and healthy demand. MCX Gold June contract traded at 95,770 per 10 grams, while spot 24-carat gold was at 98,513 in Delhi.

Gold price today: Gold rates rebounded in the morning session of trade in the domestic futures market Thursday morning amid positive global cues, dollar's weakness and healthy spot demand. MCX Gold June 5 contract jumped over a per cent in early deals after crashing 2.7 per cent in the previous session. Around 9:10 AM, MCX Gold traded 1.11 per cent higher at 95,770 per 10 grams. In the spot market, 24-carat gold was at 98,513 per 10 grams in Delhi Thursday morning.

The dollar index fell 0.3 per cent against its peers, enhancing gold's appeal.

International gold prices also jumped by over a per cent as traders and investors rushed for bargain buying, following a drop to nearly one-week low levels in the previous session amid growing hopes of a potential trade deal between the US and China.

Gold prices soared to the 1 lakh per 10 grams mark in the retail market on Tuesday, amid mounting fears that a trade war between the US and China, the world's two largest economies, could severely damage global economic growth.

Additionally, US President Donald Trump's comments on US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell added to investor nervousness, raising questions about the independence of the US central bank.

Gold prices tend to rise during periods of economic or political uncertainty.

However, over the past two days, several reports have indicated that the US and China may be close to finalising a favourable trade deal.

According to media reports, the Trump administration is considering a significant reduction in tariffs on Chinese imports, potentially lowering current rates from 145 per cent to a range between 50 per cent and 65 per cent.

Moreover, Trump has said he does not intend to fire Powell. These developments led to profit booking in gold prices during the previous session.

Experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold, Silver

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, gold has support at $3,310-3,285 while resistance is at $3,362-3,385. Silver has support at $33.15-32.80 while resistance is at $33.88-34.20.

In the Indian rupee terms, gold has support at 94,450-94,080 while resistance is at 95,650-96,090. Silver has support at 96,880-96,150 while resistance is at 98,450-99,250, said Kalantri.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research said gold has support at $3,264-3,220, while resistance is at $3,330-3,374 per troy ounce and silver has support at $33.20-32.84, while resistance is at $33.88-34.40 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at 94,000-93,350 and resistance at 95,400-96,100, while silver has support at 96,950-96,200 and resistance at 98,500-99,400.

