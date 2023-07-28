Gold price today: Rates retrace from week high after better-than-expected US GDP data. Right time to buy?2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Gold rates today is in base building mode and it is trading in $1,935 to $1,985 per ounce range, say commodity experts
Gold rate today: After hitting week highs during Thursday deals, gold prices witnessed profit booking trigger ahead of commodity market's closing bell. Gold future contract for August 2023 expiry on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) came close to ₹59,000 per 10 gm levels, erasing entire weekly gains. In international market, yellow metal price is currently oscillating around $1,951 per ounce levels whereas on MCX, gold price is around ₹59,200 per 10 gm levels.
