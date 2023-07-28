What pulled down gold prices

According to commodity market experts, gold and silver prices retraced from week highs after better-than-expected US GDP data and jobless claim data. They said that gold prices are currently in base building mode and the precious metal is oscillating in $1,935 to $1,985 per ounce range. They said that after the upbeat US economic data gold prices are expected to remain under pressure in near term and it may further dip by $10 to $15 dollar in international market. However, they expected value buying at support levels.