Gold price lacklustre after Trump-Zelensky meeting; Fed's Jackson Hole summit in focus; key MCX levels to watch

Gold price today: Gold rates rose but remained range-bound on the MCX in Tuesday morning trade, after Monday’s meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which fueled hopes of a possible end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts traded little changed at ₹99,398 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were down 0.34 per cent at ₹1,13,202 per kg around 9:15 AM.

US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders at the White House on Monday for multilateral talks after his meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Friday.

Later, Trump announced that he had spoken with Putin and had begun organising a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, a key move toward potentially ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Hopes are high that the Russia-Ukraine war will end soon. Easing geopolitical tensions have increased investors' risk appetites and triggered profit booking in gold.

The focus now is on the US Federal Reserve's annual symposium on August 21-23 at Jackson Hole for clues into possible rate cuts in September.

According to Reuters, the CME FedWatch tool projects an 84 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Fed's September meeting.

"Attention is firmly on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in Wyoming later this week, where traders are looking for clues on whether the US central bank will resume cutting interest rates in September. Markets currently imply an 84 per cent chance of a 25 bps rate cut next month," said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.