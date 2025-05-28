Gold price today: Rates rise ahead of US Fed meeting minutes; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rates rose in the domestic futures market on Wednesday morning ahead of the release of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) May meeting minutes, which could influence market expectations regarding the US central bank’s interest rate trajectory. However, rates were capped due to the dollar's rise and amid easing trade tensions between the US and the European Union (EU). MCX Gold June 5 contracts traded 0.16 per cent up at ₹95297 per 10 grams around 9:25 AM.



(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)