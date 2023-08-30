Gold prices traded with gains in the morning session, tracking positive global cues amid a fall in the dollar and US bond yields.

Gold prices traded near three-week highs in international markets as concerns over further US interest rate hikes eased amid signs of weakness in the US economy. Investors awaited the Q2 GDP data of the US later today.

"US Treasury yields slipped to three-week lows and the dollar weakened on Tuesday after data showed job openings dropped to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in July, while consumer confidence fell more than expected in August," reported Reuters.

COMEX Gold prices rose almost by a per cent to near a three-week high as the dollar index and treasury yields dropped after weak economic data, giving hopes that the Fed is nearing the end of its monetary tightening campaign.

Economic uncertainty and interest rate cuts are positive for gold prices. The dollar's weakness against its global peers is also positive for gold as gold is priced in dollars, its strength is negative for the yellow metal. A stronger dollar can put downward pressure on gold prices and vice versa. If the Fed remains hawkish in the coming months, it may add more strength to the dollar which could be a negative factor for gold prices.

Around 10:20 am, MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.11 per cent higher at ₹59,330 per 10 grams.

What should be your strategy for gold today? Experts believe gold prices may trade with a positive bias today.

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP – Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities pointed out that the US ADP non-farm employment change and the second estimate of Q2 GDP are due later today. Any signs of weakness in the labour market or economy might prompt further rise in gold prices as the Fed chair has recently reiterated the data-dependent approach of the central bank.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects gold to trade with a positive bias for the session. "Support for gold is placed at ₹59,050-58,900 whereas resistance is at ₹59,500-59,680," said Motilal Oswal.

As per Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, gold has support at $1,922-1,910 and resistance at $1,948-1,960, while silver finds support at $24.52-24.38 and resistance at $24.82-25.

"In the Indian rupee terms, gold's support is at ₹59,100 and ₹58,950, with resistance at ₹59,450 and ₹59,610. For silver, support is at ₹73,910-73,250, and resistance is at ₹75,440–76,040," said Kalantri.

Brokerage firm SMC Global Securities believes gold may trade in the range of ₹59,000-59,500, and silver may trade in the range of ₹76,000-76,900, with sideways to bullish bias.

Manoj Kumar Jain Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver to continue to hold their support levels and could show further strength in the upcoming sessions. Jain said any dips in gold and silver prices could be a good buying opportunity at lower levels.

"Gold has support at $1,954-1,938, while resistance at $1,978-1,992 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $24.50-24.24, while resistance at $25-25.35 per troy ounce. On the MCX, gold has support at ₹59,050-58,880 and resistance at ₹59,440-59,600 while silver has support at ₹75,900-75,450 and resistance at ₹76,850-77,400," said Jain.

He suggests buying gold on dips around 59,100 with a stop loss of 58,880 for the target of 59,550.

Chintan Mehta, CEO of Abans Holdings believes gold remains a favourable investment opportunity at current price levels.

"Currently, we are looking at support levels at ₹58,500. On the upside, gold may witness a rally up to ₹60,000 levels," Mehta said.