Gold price today: Gold rates moved up in the domestic futures market Monday morning, but the gains remained capped as investors awaited US inflation numbers to get further cues on the magnitude of the rate cut this month.

After weaker jobs number, investors' focus is now on the August US Consumer Price Index (CPI), due on Wednesday, followed by the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday, to gauge the size and extent of the US Fed rate cut cycle which is expected to start September 18.

In the international markets, gold prices were subdued as investors restricted their bets ahead of key macro numbers. While rate cuts are positive for gold prices, experts believe the market has already discounted a 25 bps rate cut, which may not give a major boost to yellow metal prices.

According to a Reuters report quoting the CME FedWatch Tool, Fed funds futures traders are now pricing a 69 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point cut and a 31 per cent chance of a 50 bp reduction at the Fed's September 17-18 meeting.

MCX Gold traded 0.20 per cent up at ₹71,565 per 10 grams around 9:20 am.

