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Gold price today: Rates rise nearly 2% after 5% fall; check 20 March prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

Gold prices are influenced by central bank purchases and geopolitical tensions, with a positive long-term outlook. Short-term pressures from a stronger US dollar are noted, while recent price increases reflect safe-haven demand amidst ongoing economic uncertainty and conflict in the Middle East.

Eshita Gain
Updated20 Mar 2026, 11:35 AM IST
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Gold prices today, 20 March
Gold prices today, 20 March(Photo: Courtesy SS WealthStreet)
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Gold prices today: The yellow metal rose nearly 2% on Friday morning, recovering some losses after a sharp 5% fall in the previous session, driven by value buying amid persistent geopolitical risks.

Investors typically turn to gold during periods of economic uncertainty, high inflation or currency weakness, as it is considered a safe-haven asset.

On MCX, gold for April futures opened higher at 1,47,815 per 10 grams, up 2,861, or 1.97%, from the previous close of 1,44,954.

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Gold prices have seen sharp losses this week due to a stronger US dollar, driven by a surge in crude oil prices. As oil is largely traded in US dollars, rising crude prices boost demand for the currency, strengthening it and weighing on gold’s appeal.

In the retail market, gold is typically sold in 24-karat, 22-karat and 18-karat variants. While 24K is the purest form, 22K is widely used for jewellery due to its durability.

Here are gold rates today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and other major cities on 20 March:

Gold Rate in Mumbai — 20 March

  • 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai: 148,090/10 gm
  • 22 karat gold rate in Mumbai: 135,749/10 gm
  • 18 karat gold rate in Mumbai: 111,068/10 gm

Gold Rate in Bengaluru — 20 March

  • 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru: 148,210/10 gm
  • 22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru: 135,859/10 gm
  • 18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru: 111,158/10 gm

Gold Rate in New Delhi — 20 March

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi: 147,850/10 gm

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22 karat gold rate in New Delhi: 135,529/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in New Delhi: 110,888/10 gm

Gold Rate in Hyderabad — 20 March

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad: 148,340/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad: 135,978/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in Hyderabad: 111,255/10 gm

Gold Rate in Chennai — 20 March

24 karat gold rate in Chennai: 148,540/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai: 136,162/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in Chennai: 111,405/10 gm

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad — 20 March

24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad: 148,300/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad: 135,942/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad: 111,225/10 gm

Gold Rate in Kolkata — 20 March

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata: 147,910/10 gm

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22 karat gold rate in Kolkata: 135,584/10 gm

18 karat gold rate in Kolkata: 110,933/10 gm

How have gold prices moved over time?

Gold saw one of its strongest rallies last year, rising over 75%, the biggest surge since 1979, delivering strong returns to investors. In recent months, prices have remained firm, supported by safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.

In India, gold rose from 1,35,257 in early January to 1,57,480 by mid-March, an increase of around 16%.

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The medium- to long-term outlook for gold remains positive, supported by central bank buying and geopolitical tensions. However, in the short term, prices may face pressure from a stronger US dollar and fading expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts.

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The recent rebound comes amid the US-Iran conflict, with Tehran targeting energy infrastructure in the Middle East in response to Israeli strikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that the conflict could end sooner than expected.

(Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.)

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More

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