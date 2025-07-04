Gold price today: Rates rise on dollar's weakness as US House clears Trump's tax bill; check key levels for MCX Gold

Gold price today: Gold rates climbed in the domestic futures market Friday (July 4) morning, largely due to the dollar's weakness after the US House passed President Donald Trump's tax cut bill. MCX Gold August 5 contract traded 0.16 per cent higher at ₹96,935 per 10 grams.

The dollar index fell by 0.20 per cent after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved Trump’s tax and spending bill.

Trump's tax bill is expected to increase US debt, reduce revenue, and lower spending, potentially weighing on the dollar. The dollar has already been under pressure this year amid signs of economic growth faltering due to Trump's tariff policies.

Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ increases spending for border security, mass deportation and slashes Medicaid and food stamps. The Congressional Budget Office or the Joint Committee on Taxation has estimated that Donald Trump's tax bill would add $3.3 trillion to the $36.2-trillion debt over 10 years, reduce revenues by $4.5 trillion and cut spending by $1.2 trillion.

While growing concerns over US fiscal health and the weakness of the US dollar are positive for gold, the waning prospects of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve limit the yellow metal's gains.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

