Gold price today: Rates rise on dollar's weakness; experts eye these key levels of MCX Gold amid Trump tariff concerns

Gold price today: dollar's weakness and growing concerns over a global trade war supported gold prices as rates rose on the MCX Thursday morning. MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.12 per cent up at ₹96,580 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM.

The dollar index declined about 0.30 per cent, making gold cheaper in overseas currencies.

Trade war jitters also supported gold prices.

Further intensifying the trade war, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped a 50 per cent tariff on imports from Brazil, starting August 1. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday vowed to address the import tariffs imposed by Donald Trump with reciprocity.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June 17-18 meeting showed that a majority of Fed officials favoured cutting rates later this year as Trump's tariff policies have raised inflation risk.

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will meet on July 29-30 to decide monetary policy.