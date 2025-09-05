Gold price today: Rates rise on dollar's weakness, Fed rate cut hopes; experts point out key MCX levels to watch

Gold price today: Gold rates rose in the domestic futures market on Friday (September 5) morning, supported by healthy spot demand and positive global cues. MCX Gold October futures were 0.24 per cent up at ₹1,06,670 per 10 grams around 9:05 am. MCX Silver December futures were 0.47 per cent up at ₹1,24,500 per kg at that time.

The dollar's weakness and expectations of a US Fed rate cut this month underpinned gold prices. The dollar index fell by 0.30 per cent, making bullion cheaper in overseas currencies and enhancing its demand.

The US Federal Reserve will most likely cut rates by 25 bps on September 17, as recent macro data indicate a softening jobs market.

As Reuters reported, the ADP National Employment Report showed that US private payrolls increased less than expected in August, while new applications for jobless benefits increased more than expected last week.

"A drop in job openings, higher-than-expected layoffs, and initial jobless claims reaching a two-month high have led markets to largely price in a September rate cut. Geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, including President Trump’s actions regarding the Fed, which have raised concerns about its independence, and global trade risks are boosting demand for safe-haven assets," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, observed.

Investors are now waiting for the US non-farm payrolls data, which is due later in the day, to get more clues about the Fed's policy path.

"We continue to see softness growing in the labour market as tariff policy uncertainty lingers, immigration changes take effect, and AI adoption grows. The silver lining is that the weaker the jobs data, the more cover there is for stimulative interest rate cuts that are on the horizon. The boost in the latter half of this year should come from easier monetary policy and stimulative fiscal policies to avoid further economic deterioration," said Eric Teal, Chief Investment Officer for Comerica Wealth Management.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool shows the market sees an almost 100% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut this month.

Experts highlight key MCX levels to watch According to Trivedi, MCX Gold October futures may appreciate to ₹1,07,000 per 10 grams. ₹1,06,000 is a support, and the outlook is bullish.

According to Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, gold has support at $3,584-3,555, while resistance is at $3,634-3,660 per troy ounce, and silver has support at $41.10-40.80, while resistance is at $41.84-42.10 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at ₹1,05,850-1,05,400 and resistance at ₹1,07,000-1,07,720, while silver has support at ₹1,23,000-1,22,200 and resistance at ₹1,25,000-1,26,300, said Jain.

"We suggest buying gold on dips around ₹1,05,800 with a stop loss of ₹1,05,380 for the target of ₹1,07,000 and also suggest buying silver around ₹1,23,500 with a stop loss of ₹1,22,800 for the target of ₹1,25,000," said Jain.

Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, said weaker-than-expected US jobs numbers are likely to trigger fresh upside momentum.

He said gold has support at $3,530-3,500 while resistance is at $3,570-3,590. Silver has support at $40.50-40.20, and resistance is at $41.20-41.45.

In INR terms, gold has support at ₹1,06,040-1,05,440 while resistance is at ₹1,07,450-1,08,150. Silver has support at ₹1,22,050-1,21,250 while resistance is at ₹1,23,850, 1,24,650.

