Gold price today: Rates rise on dollar's weakness, tariff uncertainty; experts highlight key MCX levels to watch

Gold price today: Gold and silver rates climbed in the domestic futures market Monday (August 4) morning after the dollar index declined by over half a per cent, enhancing demand for bullion. Persising tariff-related uncertainties also continued supporting precious metals.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts traded 0.34 per cent up at ₹1,00,090 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were up 0.47 per cent at ₹1,10,775 per kg around 9:15 AM.

The dollar index declined by over 0.50 per cent to 98.60, making gold cheaper in overseas currencies and enhancing its demand.

Apart from the dollar's fall, gold is supported by tariff-related uncertainties. US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on dozens of countries last week, even though negotiations continue.

Trump’s aggressive tariff stance has sparked fears of rising inflation and slowing economic growth in the US, with potential ripple effects on the global economy.

Meanwhile, the US job market is giving signals of easing, raising expectations of a rate cut by the US Fed in September.

Data released by the Labor Department's Bureau last Friday showed that US job growth slowed more than expected in July.

As Reuters reported, US nonfarm payrolls rose by 73,000 jobs in July after increasing by a downwardly revised 14,000 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 1,10,000 jobs after rising by a previously reported 1,47,000 in June. May's data was also revised downward.

"Gold prices climbed following weaker-than-expected US jobs data and downward revisions to figures from the previous two months, which triggered a sell-off on Wall Street and renewed demand for safe-haven assets. The disappointing employment report has also raised the likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September, a move that typically supports gold as it doesn’t yield interest," Aksha Kamboj, Vice President of India Bullion and Jewellers Association and Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures, observed.

"This week, market attention is likely to remain focused on developments related to tariffs and the Federal Reserve. Additionally, investors will be monitoring any signs of rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia, with President Donald Trump's August 8 deadline to end the war looming," said Kamboj.

Experts highlight key MCX levels for gold and silver to watch According to Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, gold has support at $3,389-3,360, while resistance is at $3,434-3,452 per troy ounce, and silver has support at $36.70-36.40, while resistance is at $37.40-37.70 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold, according to Jain, has support at ₹99,280-98,850 and resistance at ₹1,00,100-1,00,555 while silver has support at ₹1,09,400-1,08,650 and resistance at ₹1,11,100-1,12,200.

"We suggest buying silver around ₹1,09,400 with a stop loss of ₹1,08,000 for the target of ₹1,12,200," said Jain.

According to experts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, MCX Gold has support at ₹99,800, followed by ₹99,550, while resistance is at ₹1,00,250 and ₹1,00,550.

For MCX Silver, they see support at ₹1,09,800 and ₹1,09,000 and resistance at ₹1,11,100 and ₹1,11,800.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.