Gold price today: Rates rise on escalating Israel-Iran tensions; what should be your strategy for MCX Gold?

Gold price today: Gold rates climbed in the domestic futures market Monday (June 16) morning as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran supported safe-haven demand. However, the dollar's rise and tepid spot market demand capped gains for the yellow metal, with investors' focus shifting to the US Fed policy outcome this week on June 18. MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.20 per cent higher at ₹1,00,472 per 10 grams around 9:15 AM.