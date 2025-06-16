Subscribe

Gold price today: Rates rise on escalating Israel-Iran tensions; what should be your strategy for MCX Gold?

Gold prices rose in the domestic futures market due to rising tensions between Israel and Iran. However, gains were limited by a stronger dollar and weak spot market demand, as investors waited for the US Fed policy announcement on June 18.

Nishant Kumar
Updated16 Jun 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gold price today: MCX Gold rates inched up in morning trade on June 16.
Gold price today: MCX Gold rates inched up in morning trade on June 16. (Pixabay)

Gold price today: Gold rates climbed in the domestic futures market Monday (June 16) morning as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran supported safe-haven demand. However, the dollar's rise and tepid spot market demand capped gains for the yellow metal, with investors' focus shifting to the US Fed policy outcome this week on June 18. MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.20 per cent higher at 1,00,472 per 10 grams around 9:15 AM.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
