Gold price today: Rates rise on MCX on dollar's weakness; experts highlight key levels to watch

Gold price today: The rates of gold and silver rose in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning (November 13) amid a decline in the US dollar after US lawmakers passed a temporary funding bill to end the federal shutdown. MCX gold December contracts were 0.13 per cent up at ₹1,26,632 per 10 grams around 9:15 am. MCX silver December futures were 1.31 per cent up at ₹1,64,219 per kg at that time.
