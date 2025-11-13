Mint Market
Gold price today: Rates rise on MCX on dollar's weakness; experts highlight key levels to watch

Gold price today: MCX gold December contracts were 0.13 per cent up at 1,26,632 per 10 grams around 9:15 am. MCX silver December futures were 1.31 per cent up at 1,64,219 per kg at that time.

Nishant Kumar
Updated13 Nov 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Gold price today: The rates of gold and silver rose in the morning trade on Thursday. Photographed by Hemant Mishra/ Mint
Gold price today: The rates of gold and silver rose in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning (November 13) amid a decline in the US dollar after US lawmakers passed a temporary funding bill to end the federal shutdown. MCX gold December contracts were 0.13 per cent up at 1,26,632 per 10 grams around 9:15 am. MCX silver December futures were 1.31 per cent up at 1,64,219 per kg at that time.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
Gold PriceGold PricesGold Price India
