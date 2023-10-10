Gold price today: Rates rise on the Israel-Hamas war; what should be your strategy for gold today?
Gold prices rise on positive global cues and geopolitical concerns.
Gold prices traded higher in the morning trade in the domestic futures market, tracking positive global cues. Gold in international markets rose on uncertainty due to the Israel-Hamas war. Moreover, dovish remarks from top US Fed officials weighed on the dollar and bond yields and supported the yellow metal.
