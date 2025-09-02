Gold price today: Rates rise on weak dollar, US Fed rate cut hopes; experts highlight key MCX levels to watch

Gold price today: Gold rates rose in the domestic futures market on Tuesday (September 2) morning amid a weaker dollar. Expectations of a rate cut by the US Fed this month and uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff polices remain key positive factors for the yellow metal.

Around 9:15 AM, Gold's October futures were trading 0.47 per cent higher at ₹1,05,280 per 10 grams, while silver's December futures were up 0.18 per cent at ₹1,24,889 per kg on the MCX.