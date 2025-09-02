Subscribe

Gold price today: Rates rise on weak dollar, US Fed rate cut hopes; experts highlight key MCX levels to watch

Gold prices increased in the domestic futures market on September 2 due to a weaker dollar and expectations of a US Fed rate cut. Gold's October futures were up 0.47% to 1,05,280 per 10 grams, while silver's December futures climbed 0.18% to 1,24,889 per kg at 9:15 AM.

Nishant Kumar
Updated2 Sep 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Gold prices climbed on the MCX in the morning session of trade on Tuesday, September 2.
Gold prices climbed on the MCX in the morning session of trade on Tuesday, September 2. (Pixabay)

Gold price today: Gold rates rose in the domestic futures market on Tuesday (September 2) morning amid a weaker dollar. Expectations of a rate cut by the US Fed this month and uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff polices remain key positive factors for the yellow metal.

Around 9:15 AM, Gold's October futures were trading 0.47 per cent higher at 1,05,280 per 10 grams, while silver's December futures were up 0.18 per cent at 1,24,889 per kg on the MCX.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
 
Gold PriceGold PricesGold Price India
