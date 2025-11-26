Gold prices extend gains propelled by US Fed rate cut hopes; experts highlight key levels to watch

Gold price today: A day after clocking solid gains of over a per cent, the rates of gold and silver climbed by over half a per cent in early deals on Wednesday, November 26, on healthy spot market demand and US Fed rate cut hopes. MCX gold December futures were 0.50% up at ₹1,25,835 per 10 grams around 9:10 am. MCX silver December futures were 0.91% up at ₹1,57,750 per kg at that time.

International gold prices rose to a near two-week high on Wednesday, after fresh US macro data weighed on the dollar and raised expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve next month.

The dollar index slipped near 99.60, touching a one-week low, making gold attractive for overseas buyers.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar