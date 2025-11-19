Gold price today: Rates rise with focus on US Fed minutes; experts highlight key MCX levels to watch

Gold price today: The rates of gold and silver rose in the domestic futures market on Wednesday (November 19) morning amid decent spot demand and a stable dollar. MCX Gold December futures traded 0.20 per cent higher at ₹1,22,884 per 10 grams around 9:10 am. MCX Silver December contracts traded 0.45 per cent higher at ₹1,55,337 per kg at that time.

The focus is on the release of the minutes of the US Fed's last policy meeting. The Fed, in its October policy meeting, cut the interest rate by 25 basis points to the range of 3.75% - 4.00%. The market is expecting the central bank to cut rates again in December.

However, a lot will depend on how the US labour market data comes.

"Gold and silver witnessed sharp volatility, declining early in the session before rebounding after the release of US unemployment claims. Jobless claims rose to 2,32,000, up from 2,18,000 previously. Traders are now focused on the FOMC minutes and the upcoming labour market report for insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy stance," said Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities.

However, policymakers’ Persistent doubts about additional easing continue to weigh on sentiment. Simultaneously, weakness in technology stocks and concerns over stretched valuations have pressured broader markets, giving gold some safe-haven support," Kalantri said.

