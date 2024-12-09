Hello User
Gold price today: Rates rise with US inflation data in focus; experts highlight these key levels for MCX Gold
Gold price today: Rates rise with US inflation data in focus; experts highlight these key levels for MCX Gold

Nishant Kumar

Gold price today: Gold prices climbed in the domestic futures market Monday morning, with investors focusing on the US inflation data, due this week, and geopolitical developments.

Mint Image

Gold price today: Gold prices climbed in the domestic futures market Monday morning, with investors focusing on the US inflation data, due this week, and geopolitical developments. Gold rates were high even in international markets amid rising hopes of a Fed rate cut next week. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, market participants now see an 83 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut on December 18.

MCX Gold for February 5 expiry traded 0.20 per cent up at 76,773 per 10 grams around 9:15 am.

More to come…

