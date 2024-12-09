Gold price today: Gold prices climbed in the domestic futures market Monday morning, with investors focusing on the US inflation data, due this week, and geopolitical developments. Gold rates were high even in international markets amid rising hopes of a Fed rate cut next week. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, market participants now see an 83 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut on December 18.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}