Gold price today: Rates slip ahead of US inflation data; what should be your strategy for bullion today?2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Gold prices traded lower as investors await US inflation data that could influence interest rate expectations.
Gold prices traded lower in the morning session in the domestic futures market on Wednesday, mirroring the subdued trends observed in the global market as investors await US inflation data, expected later today, which could influence expectations around the interest rate trajectory in the US.
