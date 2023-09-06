comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 06 2023 10:24:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.85 -1.4%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 232.45 -0.92%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 253.8 -0.2%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 445.4 0.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,584.25 0.58%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold price today: Rates slip; what should be your strategy for bullion today?
Back

Gold prices slipped in the morning session of domestic futures trade on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues amid a rise in the US Treasury yields and the dollar.

"Gold prices extended losses to hit their lowest level in a week on Wednesday as US Treasury yields and the dollar strengthened on expectations that interest rates are likely to remain high. The US dollar hovered near six-month highs hit on Tuesday, while 10-year bond yields were at over one-week highs as markets weighed cues on interest rates," reported Reuters.

Experts pointed out that while gold had seen a strong run-up over the past two weeks, it struggled to make headway in recent sessions despite signs of cooling US economic activity. Expectations of interest rates remaining at higher levels for a longer-than-expected time have weighed on gold prices.

MCX Gold for October 5 delivery traded 0.06 per cent lower at 59210 per 10 grams around 10:10 am.

What should be your strategy for gold today?

While analysts remain positive for the gold for the long term, they expect the yellow metal to remain volatile in the near term.

Rahul Kalantri, VP - Commodities at Mehta Equities expects gold and silver to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index.

"Gold has support at $1,914-1,904 while resistance is at $1,938-1,948. Silver has support at $23.35-23.20, while resistance is at $23.72-23.88 In the Indian rupee terms, gold has support at 59,020, 58,840 while resistance is at 59,450, 59,610. Silver has support at 72,710-72,250, while resistance is at 73,940–74,450," said Kalantri.

Manoj Kumar Jain Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index.

Jain believes gold could test its support level of $1,934 per troy ounce once again.

"Gold has support at $1,945-1,934, while resistance at $1,966-1,978 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $23.66-23.40, while resistance is at $24.15-24.40 per troy ounce," said Jain.

"On the MCX, gold has support at 59,100-58,950 and resistance is at 59,380-59,550. Silver has support at 73,000-72,650 and resistance at 73,850-74,200," Jain said.

He suggests selling gold at around 59,400 with a stop loss of 59,565 for the target of 59,100.

Brokerage firm SMC Global Securities believes gold may trade in the range of 59,000-59,500. Silver can trade in the range of 71,700-72,700, with sideways to a bearish bias.

Brokerage firm ICICI Direct believes spot gold may slip to the $1,909 level as long as it sustains below the $1,935 level amid a strong dollar and surge in US treasury yields.

"MCX Gold prices are likely to move further south to 59,000 as long as it trades below the resistance level of 59,400. MCX Silver is expected to slip further to 72,800 as long as it sustains below 74,000," said ICICI Direct.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 10:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App