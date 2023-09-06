Gold price today: Rates slip; what should be your strategy for bullion today?2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 10:23 AM IST
Gold prices slip in morning trade tracking weak global cues, with expectations of high interest rates weighing on prices.
Gold prices slipped in the morning session of domestic futures trade on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues amid a rise in the US Treasury yields and the dollar.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message