After rising over a per cent in the previous session, gold prices traded lacklustre in early trade on Wednesday (July 19) in the domestic futures market, tracking global cues.

As Reuters reported, gold prices eased on Wednesday from a 1-1/2-month high touched in the previous session, dragged by a slightly stronger dollar, even as investors bet that recent US economic readings make the case for a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate-hike stance.

Brokerage firm ICICI Direct observed that gold prices edged higher over a per cent on Tuesday to hit more than a month-high level amid a decline in US treasury yields and the dollar. The US yields dipped as retail sales grew in June at a slower-than-expected pace. The dollar index touched a 15-month low after disappointing macroeconomic data. Investors await the Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week on July 26.

The brokerage firm added that the recent economic data fuelled the bets that US Fed will put a brake on the interest rate hiking cycle after increasing rates by 25bps this month. Moreover, demand for safe-haven assets increased on fears that the US economy would dip into recession. US treasury yield curve, the gap between yields on 10-year and 2-year treasury note inverted at -96 bps. An inverted yield curve is often seen as a red flag that a recession is looming

MCX Gold for August delivery traded 0.03 per cent lower at ₹59,743 per 10 grams around 9:35 am.

What should be your strategy for gold today?

Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities pointed out that gold and silver prices rose sharply higher and hit 2.5-month highs on Tuesday on the back of a softer dollar and lower Treasury yields. However, they are not seeing fresh momentum as the US retail sales numbers for June were slightly below expectations. US retail sales rose 0.2 per cent in June, following a revised 0.5 per cent increase in May, against an expected 0.4 per cent.

"We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1,965-1,955 while resistance is at $1,992-2,005. Silver has support at $24.82-24.60, while resistance is at $25.20-25.34. In the Indian rupee terms, gold has support at ₹59,510, 59,340, while resistance is at ₹59,960, 60,220. Silver has support at ₹75,550-75,120, while resistance is at ₹76,540–76,920," said Kalantri.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver prices to remain positive in the upcoming sessions amid weakness in the dollar index and downbeat US economic data.

Jain expects gold to hold its key support level of $1,950 per troy ounce and silver to hold $24.80 per troy ounce level.

"Gold has support at $1,968-1,955, while resistance at $1,994-2,010 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $25-24.80, while resistance is at $25.50-25.74 per troy ounce. On MCX, gold is having support at ₹59,550-59,400 and resistance at ₹59,950-60,100 while silver has support at ₹75,550-75,100 and resistance at ₹76,600-77,200," said Jain.

Jain suggests buying gold on dips around ₹59,550 with a stop loss of ₹59,300 for a target of ₹60,100 and buying silver on dips around ₹75,650 with a stop loss of ₹75,100 for a target of ₹77,200.

"Spot gold is likely to rise further till the $1,990 level as long as it trades above $1,945 (50-day EMA). MCX Gold prices are likely to move north towards ₹60,200 level as long as it trades above the support level of ₹59,400 levels. MCX Silver is expected to rise further to ₹76,800 level as long as it holds the support near ₹75,500 level," said ICICI Direct.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.