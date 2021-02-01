Gold price today rise but still down 7000 from record highs, silver soars

In a note, analysts at Geojit said that gold may give steady but subdued performance in 2021. "The steady investment demand for gold as a strategic asset amid lingering uncertainties, and recovery of consumer demand are expected to support its prices this year. In addition, the performance of yellow metal may be boosted further by the ultra-low interest rate that would remove the opportunity cost of investing in gold. Any further deterioration in economic conditions could slower the recovery of consumer demand in gold. But, it would attract investment demand for safe haven gold, offsetting low consumption," the analysts said in a note.