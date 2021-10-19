Gold and silver prices edged higher today in Indian markets, tracking favourable global cues. On MCX, gold prices were up 0.5% to near one-month high of ₹47,546 per 10 gram while silver futures rose 1.4% to ₹64,150 per kg.

In global markets, gold advanced 1% today to $1,780.90 per ounce, supported by a weaker dollar and lower US Treasury yield. Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 2.6% to $23.76 per ounce while platinum rose 1.5% to $1,051.47.

The dollar index fell 0.3% to 93.653 , knocked back by weak U.S. factory data overnight and by market wagers of faster normalisation of monetary policy in other countries. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also eased, reducing bullion's opportunity cost.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities, said gold prices rallied supported by weaker dollar and fall in US bond yields. The rising inflation worries may also continue support gold prices for short term. “We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up with COMEX spot gold resistance at $1800 and support at $1760 per ounce. MCX Gold December support lies at Rs. 47100 and resistance at Rs.47600 per 10 gram," he added.

Like gold, “international silver is also trading with bullish bias above $23.60. We may witness bullish momentum to continue in the evening session and prices may trade near $24.00 during the evening session. We may witness marginal decline in prices till 63900 during the evening session after which bulls may dominate," said Kshitij Purohit, Lead – International & Commodity at CapitalVia Investment Advisor said in a note.

Global equity markets today climbed to a one-month high as a rally in technology shares and prospects of more forecast-beating corporate earnings helped counter concerns about elevated inflationary pressures. An MSCI gauge of world stocks rose 0.3% to its highest levels since Sept. 17 while U.S. stock futures gained in early London trading. European stocks advanced 0.3%. (With Agency Inputs)

