Gold and silver prices edged higher in Indian markets, tracking positive global cues. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.33% to ₹46,147 per 10 gram while silver rose 1% to ₹60,583 per kg. In the previous session, gold had edged 0.13% lower to near 6-month lows while silver had slumped 1.4%. Gold has been volatile this year after hitting record high of ₹56,200 last year.

Gold prices edged higher on Monday as persistent concerns over the fate of debt-laden property giant China Evergrande and its broader impact bolstered the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.

In global markets, gold prices rose above $1,750 as uncertainty over China's Evergrande saga boosted the safe-haven appeal of the precious metal. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,757.79 per ounce. But an uptick in US treasury yield capped the rise in the precious metal. US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest since early July, increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing gold.

However, inflows into gold ETFs remained subdued. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings increased 0.1% to 993.52 tonnes on Friday from 992.65 tonnes on Thursday.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.9% to $22.61 per ounce. (With Agency Inputs)

