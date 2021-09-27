Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold price today rises but still down 10,000 from record highs, silver higher

Gold price today rises but still down 10,000 from record highs, silver higher

Premium
Gold rate today: On MCX, prices rose to 46,147 per 10 gram
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Livemint

  • Gold rate today still hovered near 6-month lows today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gold and silver prices edged higher in Indian markets, tracking positive global cues. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.33% to 46,147 per 10 gram while silver rose 1% to 60,583 per kg. In the previous session, gold had edged 0.13% lower to near 6-month lows while silver had slumped 1.4%. Gold has been volatile this year after hitting record high of 56,200 last year. 

Gold and silver prices edged higher in Indian markets, tracking positive global cues. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.33% to 46,147 per 10 gram while silver rose 1% to 60,583 per kg. In the previous session, gold had edged 0.13% lower to near 6-month lows while silver had slumped 1.4%. Gold has been volatile this year after hitting record high of 56,200 last year. 

Gold prices edged higher on Monday as persistent concerns over the fate of debt-laden property giant China Evergrande and its broader impact bolstered the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.

Gold prices edged higher on Monday as persistent concerns over the fate of debt-laden property giant China Evergrande and its broader impact bolstered the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In global markets, gold prices rose above $1,750 as uncertainty over China's Evergrande saga boosted the safe-haven appeal of the precious metal. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,757.79 per ounce. But an uptick in US treasury yield capped the rise in the precious metal. US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest since early July, increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing gold.

However, inflows into gold ETFs remained subdued. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings increased 0.1% to 993.52 tonnes on Friday from 992.65 tonnes on Thursday.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.9% to $22.61 per ounce. (With Agency Inputs)

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Now, private equity firms may get to sponsor mutual funds

Premium

Choosing the perfect rider for your life insurance policy

Premium

What rising foodgrain output means for India

Premium

We are in the grip of an industrial stagnation

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!