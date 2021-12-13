Gold and silver prices today edged higher today amid steady global rates. On MCX, gold rates rose 0.23% to ₹48274 per 10 gram while silver rose 0.38% to ₹61382 per kg. Gold prices had jumped on Friday following data showing U.S. consumer prices rose further in November, leading to the largest annual gain since 1982.

Gold has been rangebound in recent sessions amid mixed factors. The US dollar index was steady while market players countered increasing risks to the global economy from rising inflation and spread of new variant against prospect of Fed’s monetary tightening.

In global markets, gold traded in a narrow range ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting. Spot gold was last up 0.1% at $1,783.91 per ounce. Analysts expect the Fed to likely announce a faster tapering of bond purchases but more pronounced concerns over inflation could roil financial markets. Among other precious metals, spot silver dropped 0.1% to $22.14 per ounce while platinum fell 0.2% to $940.01.

The Fed's two-day policy meeting is scheduled on December 14-15.

Although gold is considered an inflation hedge, reduced stimulus and interest rate increases tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of bullion, which pays no interest.

Also capping gold's rise was a stronger US dollar and a rally in global equity markets. A stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for those holding other currencies, dimming its appeal.

“Virus uncertainty and spate of central bank meetings this week has kept market players nervous and this may not change soon. Commodities may witness choppy trade more clarity is awaited on various issues ranging from virus situation, monetary policy stance as well as China’s economic health. We however do not expect a sustained rise as Fed’s monetary tightening expectations may keep US dollar supported and limit upside in US equities," Kotak Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, the holdings of SPDR gold backed ETFs physical holdings posted 1.03 percent outflows so far in December after the increase in inflows in November, according to Geojit. “ETF inflows increased in November after four consecutive monthly outflows until October as unexpected rise in Omicron variant attracted investors to safe haven," the brokerage said. (With Agency Inputs)

