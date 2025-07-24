Gold, silver prices fall on easing tariff worries; is it the right time to buy precious metals?

Gold price today: Gold and silver rates declined in the domestic futures market Thursday (July 24) morning as easing concerns on US tariffs improved investors' risk appetite. Muted spot demand also influenced prices. However, the dollar's weakness offered some comfort to the yellow metal.

Advertisement

The dollar index fell to a more than two-week low of 97.11, making precious metals cheaper for other currency holders.

MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.43 per cent lower at ₹98,988 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September 5 contracts were 0.70 per cent down at ₹1,14,821 per kg around 9:10 AM.

Gold and silver prices are down amid signs of easing trade tensions.

Also Read | Gold Drops as US Deal With Japan, EU Talks Ease Trade Concerns

The US has finalised a trade deal with Japan and, according to media reports, is close to a deal with the European Union (EU) that would impose 15 per cent tariffs on European imports.

India, too, is actively engaged in negotiations for a deal with the US.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to the United Kingdom (UK). During his two-day visit of July 23-24, PM Modi and his counterpart Keir Starmer are likely to sign the historic free trade agreement between India and Britain that was announced earlier in May.

Amid Trump's tariff news, investors await the European Central Bank's (ECB) interest rate decision, which is due later today.

Besides, on the macro front, the US weekly jobless claims prints and S&P Global flash PMI data will also be in focus.

Next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy decision will also influence market sentiment.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Advertisement

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar