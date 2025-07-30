Gold price today: Rates lacklustre ahead of US Fed meeting outcome; experts unveil strategy for MCX Gold, Silver

Gold price today: Gold rates were lacklustre in the domestic futures market, while silver declined early on Wednesday, July 30, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision later today.

MCX Gold October futures contracts traded 0.02 per cent up at ₹99,140 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver September contracts were 0.09 per cent down at ₹1,13,653 per kg around 9:05 AM.

The dollar index fell about 0.20 per cent from its more than one-month high. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields traded near a one-month low on Wednesday.

Lower US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar supported gold prices, but weak spot demand and caution ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision limited gains.

Weakness in the dollar index and treasury yields indicates the market is discounting a pause in rate cuts by the Fed. A delayed rate cut is negative for gold prices as well.

The US Fed is widely expected to keep rates unchanged on July 30 despite President Donald Trump's aggressive call to reduce them.

The Fed wants to wait for the next two months to see how Trump's tariffs impact inflation trends.

The US has finalised several trade deals in the last few days and is engaged in trade talks with China and India.

According to a Bloomberg report, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said “more negotiations” will be needed with India on a trade deal.

Experts' strategy for MCX Gold, Silver Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver prices to remain volatile today. He suggests buying silver at this juncture.

"We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the global financial markets, the Fed's monetary policy meeting and the US trade tariff deadline. We suggest buying silver on dips around ₹1,13,100 with a stop loss of ₹1,12,400 for the target of ₹1,15,000," said Jain.

Jain said gold has support at $3,360-3,344, while resistance at $3,400-3,414 per troy ounce and silver has support at $38.00-37.70, while resistance is at $38.50-38.84 per troy ounce in today’s session.

MCX Gold has support at ₹98,800-98,440 and resistance at ₹99,500-99,820, while silver has support at ₹1,13,000-1,12,200 and resistance at ₹1,14,400-1,15,115, said Jain.

Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, said gold has support at $3,300-3,280 and resistance at $3,345-3,363. Silver has support at $37.85-37.60 and resistance at $38.45-38.65.

In INR, gold has support at ₹97,880-97,450, while resistance is at ₹98,550-98,760. Silver has support at ₹1,12,880-1,12,050, while resistance is at ₹1,14,450-1,15,100, said Kalantri.

