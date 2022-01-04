Gold price today struggle after biggest fall in a month, silver rates drop

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gold prices in India struggled today after a sharp fall in previous session. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.15% to ₹47,800 per 10 gram while silver rates were below ₹61,700 per kg. In the previous session, gold had dropped ₹400 per 10 gram. In global markets, gold inched up today after suffering its biggest fall in six week in the previous session. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,804.46 per ounce after finishing 1.5% lower in the previous session.

A spike in U.S. bond yields hit the precious metal. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields rose to a six-week high on Monday, spurred by bets of earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes. Higher yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.4% to $22.77 an ounce while platinum was up 0.1% at $956.0.

A risk-on rally in equities also pressured bullion. Rising yields, a firmer dollar and improved risk sentiment are hurting gold, despite concerns over Omicron. Despite surging coronavirus cases, the number of deaths and hospitalisations from the Omicron variant are comparatively low. A firmer US dollar makes gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

In 2021, gold marked its biggest yearly fall since 2015, ending the year down 3.6%.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation, but bullion is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the cost of holding the commodity.

