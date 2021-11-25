Gold price today struggles, down 1,600 in 5 days, silver edges higher

“Gold has edged up after taking support near $1780/oz level. Pause in US dollar index and bond yields has lent support to gold. FOMC minutes confirmed that Fed officials are worried about inflation and ready to fasten monetary tightening measures however it was well anticipated hence we did not see much reaction from US dollar and yields. Amid other factors, gold ETF investors also moved to sidelines awaiting fresh triggers. Gold is off the lows however a sustained rise is difficult with US dollar still on a firmer side," said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

