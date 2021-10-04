Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold price today struggles, down 10,000 from record high, silver dips

Gold price today struggles, down 10,000 from record high, silver dips

Gold futures were up slightly at 46,543 per 10 gram
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Livemint

  • In global markets, gold was near a two-week peak, supported by a weaker US dollar.

Gold and silver rates were subdued in Indian markets today. On MCX, gold futures were up slightly at 46,543 per 10 gram while silver futures were flat at 60,530 per kg.  In the previous session, gold had settled slightly lower while silver had jumped 1.5%. 

In global markets, gold was down slightly at $1,759 an ounce as the dollar steadied after two sessions of losses.

Gold traders will be watching US jobs data at the end of week amid fears about slowing economic growth.

China's Evergrande crisis was back in spotlight after trading of China Evergrande Group shares was suspended in Hong Kong. Investors are watching for further news on the beleaguered property developer which faces a bond repayment.

ETFs continued to suffer outflows. SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings slipped 0.4% to 986.54 tonnes on Friday.

Gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge, but reduced central bank stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up. This in turn increases opportunity cost for gold that pays no interest.

 

