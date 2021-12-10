old and silver struggled in Indian markets as investors remained cautious ahead of key US inflation data. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.15% to ₹48,010 per 10 gram, after a two-day decline, while silver was flat at ₹60,833 per kg.

In global markets, gold rates were marginally higher ahead of key US inflation data. Gold was rose 0.2% to $1,778.66 an ounce but on a weekly basis the precious metal is down 0.4%. The precious metal is poised for fourth straight weekly fall as investors worried higher inflation and a tightening labour market could prompt the Fed to accelerate the pace of its asset purchase reductions.

Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of bullion, which bears no interest. The closely watched US inflation report is due later today.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to $21.97 an ounce while platinum climbed 0.3% to $937.07.

Technically, gold is stuck in a range and the key inflation data will be closely watched by traders, Vidit Garg, director at MyGoldKart.

If the precious metal manages to sustain above $1783, then it may touch $1,792 kind of levels, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.