Gold price today: Yellow metal dips 4000 from recent high. Should you buy?

On various triggers and its impact on spot gold price, Sugandha Sachdeva of Religare Broking said, "There is a lot of nervousness that the US Fed’s hiking cycle to stamp out decades-high inflation could have adverse effects on the US economic growth, which is underpinning gold prices to a large extent. Euro Zone inflation also surged to a record 7.5 per cent in March as compared to a revised figure of 5.9 per cent in February, another positive trigger for prices. The precious metal however didn’t react much to the much-awaited US jobs report for March as the non-farm payrolls number came in close to the market expectations, even as the wage gains accelerated. This could however drive the Fed towards a 50 bps rate hike at its next meeting and cap gains."