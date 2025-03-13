Gold Price Today: Gold prices hit back-to-back record highs on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX) driven by elevated tariff uncertainty after the latest US inflation data failed to ease global trade war concerns. However, the cooling inflation print raised the US Federal Reserve's interest rate cut bets, and the easing of the monetary policy kept the bullion's appeal stronger than before.

Spot gold was up 1.3 per cent to $2,969.53 an ounce, as of 10:51 ET (1451 GMT).

U.S. gold futures climbed 1.2% to $2,982.50.