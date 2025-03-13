Mint Market

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal hits new peak of ₹87,729 per 10 gm on MCX; Profit booking eyed on tariff resolution

Nikita Prasad
Published13 Mar 2025, 09:31 PM IST
Gold Price Today: MCX gold hits back-to-back fresh highs on trade war fears IN PICTURE: Gold and diamond jewellery at a jeweller shop in Defence Colony, Delhi; Photo by Priyanka Parashar

Gold Price Today: Gold prices hit back-to-back record highs on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX) driven by elevated tariff uncertainty after the latest US inflation data failed to ease global trade war concerns. However, the cooling inflation print raised the US Federal Reserve's interest rate cut bets, and the easing of the monetary policy kept the bullion's appeal stronger than before.

Spot gold was up 1.3 per cent to $2,969.53 an ounce, as of 10:51 ET (1451 GMT).

U.S. gold futures climbed 1.2% to $2,982.50.

As US inflation fails to ease trade worries, gold prices continued the uptrend during the early morning deals on Thursday. MCX gold rate today opened upside at 86,816 and touched a new peak of 86,875 pe 10 gm within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. In the international market, the spot gold price was $2,945 per ounce, while the COMEX gold price was$2,954 per troy once

