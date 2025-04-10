Gold Price Today: Yellow metal hits record high of ₹92,400 on MCX over safe-haven appeal; Profit booking eyed?

Gold Price Today: Back home, gold futures last traded 2.47 per cent higher at ₹92,400 per 10 gram on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX). During Thursday's session, MCX gold futures hit an all-time record low of ₹92,400.

The MCX benchmark swung between ₹90,911 to ₹92,400 per 10 grams against a previous close of ₹89,804.

International gold prices also rose on trade war uncertainty. Comex Gold jumped nearly 2 per cent during the session.

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs while raising duties on Chinese imports to a staggering 125 per cent.

Gold prices jumped nearly 3% to an all-time high on Thursday, as a drop in the dollar and an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China drove investors towards the safe-haven allure of the precious metal.

Spot gold climbed 2.8% to $3,168.26 an ounce at 11:32 a.m. ET (1532 GMT), after hitting a record high of $3,171.49 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 3.5% to $3,185.50.