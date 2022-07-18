Gold price today: Yellow metal jumps as dollar dips ahead of ECB meeting3 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 11:35 AM IST
- Gold price is expected to trade range-bound between $1700 to $1730 per ounce levels ahead of the ECB meeting, say experts
Gold price today: Amid buzz of European Central Bank (ECB) raising interest rate up to 75 bps in its monetary policy meeting scheduled on 21st July 2022, dollar index eased a bit in early morning session on Monday. This ease in dollar price led to steep rise in gold price in domestic and spot market. On Multi commodity Exchange (MCX) gold rates went up ₹256 per 10 gm to 50,363 levels, logging more than half per cent rise in early morning session. Spot gold price added near $9 per ounce and hit $1715 levels, logging around 0.54 per cent rise in early morning session on Monday.