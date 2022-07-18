Gold price today: Yellow metal jumps as dollar dips ahead of ECB meeting

Speaking on gold price rebound, Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd said, "Gold prices look to witness a rebound in today’s trade after five consecutive weeks of decline as the dollar index has eased slightly from its two-decade highs, which is working as a key tailwind for prices. In the immediate short term, prices are underpinned by the psychological support of $1700 per ounce, which can lead to a recovery in prices towards $1720 per ounce ( ₹50,500 per 10 gm on MCX) initially and then $1730 per ounce ( ₹50, 800 per 10gm on MCX) mark. The odds of a 100 bps rate hike have dimmed slightly as two key Fed officials have supported raising rates by 75 bps at the Fed’s forthcoming meeting, which has suppressed the dollar index and is boosting gold prices."