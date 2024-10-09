Gold price today: Yellow metal lacklustre ahead of US Fed meeting minutes; experts unveil key levels for MCX Gold rate

Gold prices traded lacklustre in the domestic futures market Wednesday morning amid tracking muted global cues ahead of the minutes of the US Fed's last policy meeting.

Nishant Kumar
Updated9 Oct 2024, 09:28 AM IST
Gold price today: Yellow metal lacklustre ahead of US Fed meeting minutes; experts unveil key levels for MCX Gold rate. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey (INDIA)
Gold price today: Yellow metal lacklustre ahead of US Fed meeting minutes; experts unveil key levels for MCX Gold rate. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey (INDIA)(Reuters)

Gold prices traded lacklustre in the domestic futures market Wednesday morning amid tracking muted global cues ahead of the minutes of the US Fed's last policy meeting.

In the international markets, gold prices were struggling to stabilise after hitting a two-week low in the previous session. The rise in the dollar and recent strong macro data have weighed on gold prices.

All eyes are now on the Fed's September policy meeting minutes, due later today. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Thursday and the Producer Price Index (PPI) data on Friday will follow. All these will significantly influence the expectations around the Fed rate cuts in November, affecting gold price movement.

The recent reports of Hezbollah seeking a ceasefire discussion with Israel also weighed on gold prices.

Gold tends to gain during times of political and economic uncertainty. Dollar's weakness and rate cuts are also positive for gold. 

Investors also await the RBI MPC outcome and the central bank's commentary on inflation and growth. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its fourth bi-monthly monetary policy for FY25 today, October 9. The three-day meeting of the six-member RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) ends today, and the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the policy decision at 10:00 AM.

Track RBI Monetary Policy Meeting LIVE Updates Here

Experts' strategy for MCX Gold today



According to Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, gold has support at $2,605-$2,580 and resistance at $2,644-$2,660, while silver has support at $30.20-$30.00 and resistance at $30.74-$30.95. In INR terms, gold has support at 74,780- 74,570 and resistance at 75,390- 75,570. Silver has support at 88,050- 87,550 and resistance at 89,590- 90,280.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 09:28 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold price today: Yellow metal lacklustre ahead of US Fed meeting minutes; experts unveil key levels for MCX Gold rate

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.95
09:29 AM | 9 OCT 2024
0.4 (0.25%)

Ashok Leyland share price

216.90
09:29 AM | 9 OCT 2024
-5.6 (-2.52%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

167.20
09:29 AM | 9 OCT 2024
2.8 (1.7%)

Tata Motors share price

939.00
09:29 AM | 9 OCT 2024
19.15 (2.08%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Divis Laboratories share price

5,759.15
09:19 AM | 9 OCT 2024
212.15 (3.82%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

14,786.00
09:20 AM | 9 OCT 2024
263.8 (1.82%)

IPCA Laboratories share price

1,557.00
09:19 AM | 9 OCT 2024
20.1 (1.31%)

Info Edge India share price

8,360.35
09:19 AM | 9 OCT 2024
90.85 (1.1%)
More from 52 Week High

One 97 Communications share price

732.00
09:19 AM | 9 OCT 2024
-21.6 (-2.87%)

Chalet Hotels share price

862.90
09:19 AM | 9 OCT 2024
-23.6 (-2.66%)

Ashok Leyland share price

217.55
09:19 AM | 9 OCT 2024
-4.95 (-2.22%)

National Aluminium Company share price

208.50
09:19 AM | 9 OCT 2024
-4.2 (-1.97%)
More from Top Losers

Torrent Power share price

1,927.95
09:19 AM | 9 OCT 2024
110.8 (6.1%)

RITES share price

318.80
09:19 AM | 9 OCT 2024
18.2 (6.05%)

Elgi Equipments share price

673.50
09:19 AM | 9 OCT 2024
31.7 (4.94%)

Jai Balaji Industries share price

1,120.00
09:19 AM | 9 OCT 2024
52.75 (4.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,455.000.00
    Chennai
    77,461.000.00
    Delhi
    77,613.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,465.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.