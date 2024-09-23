Gold price today: Yellow metal rises amid positive global cues; experts share outlook for MCX Gold rate today

Gold price today: MCX Gold for October 4 delivery traded 0.31 per cent higher at 74,266 per 10 grams around 9:05 am.

Nishant Kumar
Updated23 Sep 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Gold price today: Yellow metal rises amid positive global cues; experts share outlook for MCX Gold rate today.
Gold price today: Yellow metal rises amid positive global cues; experts share outlook for MCX Gold rate today. Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Gold price today: Gold prices moved up in the domestic futures market Monday morning, tracking positive global cues. Sentiment remained upbeat after a 50 bps US Fed rate cut and expectations of more rate cuts until 2026.

Spot gold prices traded near record-high levels in international markets, driven by bullish traders' bets after the start of the US rate reduction cycle. After a 50 bps cut on September 18, the Fed said rates may come down in November and December this year, followed by additional rate cuts of a full percentage point next year and by half a percentage point in 2026.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are currently pricing a 51 per cent chance of a 50-basis-point reduction in November and a 49 per cent chance of a 25-bp cut.

MCX Gold for October 4 delivery traded 0.31 per cent higher at 74,266 per 10 grams around 9:05 am.

 

(More to come)

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 09:20 AM IST
