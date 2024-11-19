Gold price today: Yellow metal rises as dollar sees profit booking; experts share key levels for MCX Gold rate

Gold prices increased in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, fueled by positive global trends and strong local demand. A weaker dollar, influenced by profit-booking, also enhanced market sentiment.

Nishant Kumar
Updated19 Nov 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Gold price today: Yellow metal rises as dollar sees profit booking; experts share key levels for MCX Gold rate REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN)
Gold price today: Yellow metal rises as dollar sees profit booking; experts share key levels for MCX Gold rate REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN)(Reuters)

Gold price today: Gold rates rose in the domestic futures market on Tuesday morning, supported by positive global trends and strong demand in the local spot market. A weaker dollar, driven by profit-booking against major currencies, further bolstered sentiment. MCX Gold for December 5 expiry traded 0.43 per cent higher at 75,369 per 10 grams around 9:10 am.

In international markets, gold prices climbed as the US dollar eased on profit booking after last week's solid gains. Gold is priced in dollars globally, so bullion becomes more affordable for buyers using other currencies when the US currency weakens.

Meanwhile, investors awaited further cues on the US interest rate trajectory as several Federal Reserve officials are due to speak this week.

Also Read | US Fed Chair Jerome Powell says no need to rush rate cuts amid strong economy

Fed rate cuts play a crucial role in supporting gold prices. After a cumulative 75-basis-point reduction since September, market participants eagerly await more clarity on the future trajectory of rate adjustments.

According to Reuters, traders currently see a 58.8 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point cut in December versus 41.2 per cent odds of holding the rates steady. Recent strong economic data in the US has dented expectations of a deep Fed rate cut.

Persisting geopolitical tensions are supporting gold prices. According to a Reuters report, "Russia unleashed its largest air strike on Ukraine in almost three months on Sunday, severely damaging the country's power system." Moreover, President Joe Biden's approval of Ukraine's use of US-supplied missiles has also added to the uncertainty on the geopolitical front.

Experts believe geopolitical uncertainty, rate cuts and central bank-buying augur well for the yellow metal.

According to global financial firm Goldman Sachs, gold prices may reach $3,000 an ounce by December 2025.

Also Read | Here’s why gold is priced cheaper in India compared to Oman, UAE and Qatar…

Key levels for MCX Gold rate

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research suggests buying gold on dips around 74,770 with a stop loss of 74,400 for the target of 75,500.

"Gold has support at $2,600-2,584, while resistance at $2,634-2,650 per troy ounce and silver has support at $30.84-30.55, while resistance is at $31.50-31.80 per troy ounce in today’s session. On the MCX, gold has support at 74,770-74,500 and resistance at 75,330-75,650 while silver has support at 89,800-89,150 and resistance at 91,200-92,000," said Jain.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, gold has support levels at $2,593–$2,578 and resistance at $2,628–$2,642. Silver is supported at $30.98–$30.75, with resistance at $31.42–$31.60. In INR terms, gold has support at 74,880– 74,750, with resistance at 75,310– 75,540. Silver has support at 90,080– 89,550 and resistance at 91,350– 91,980.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold price today: Yellow metal rises as dollar sees profit booking; experts share key levels for MCX Gold rate

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

123.10
09:45 AM | 19 NOV 2024
7.6 (6.58%)

Tata Steel share price

141.70
09:45 AM | 19 NOV 2024
0.4 (0.28%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

252.55
09:45 AM | 19 NOV 2024
1.75 (0.7%)

Tata Motors share price

786.85
09:45 AM | 19 NOV 2024
14.8 (1.92%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

DCM Shriram share price

1,358.15
09:39 AM | 19 NOV 2024
35 (2.65%)
More from 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,554.60
09:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
-41.6 (-2.61%)

Thermax share price

4,742.10
09:39 AM | 19 NOV 2024
-125.85 (-2.59%)

Honasa Consumer share price

264.85
09:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
-30.95 (-10.46%)

Supreme Industries share price

4,542.45
09:38 AM | 19 NOV 2024
-89.55 (-1.93%)
More from Top Losers

Rattanindia Enterprises share price

65.52
09:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
5.46 (9.09%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

122.90
09:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
7.4 (6.41%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

11,980.70
09:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
586 (5.14%)

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp share price

343.85
09:40 AM | 19 NOV 2024
16.45 (5.02%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,655.000.00
    Chennai
    75,661.000.00
    Delhi
    75,813.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,665.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.