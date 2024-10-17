Gold price today: Yellow metal rises on upbeat global cues; experts point out key levels for MCX Gold rate

Gold price today: Gold rates rose in the domestic futures market in the morning session on Thursday, October 17, amid positive global cues and a fall in us treasury yields.

Nishant Kumar
Updated17 Oct 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Gold price today: Yellow metal rises on upbeat global cues; experts point out key levels for MCX Gold rate.
Gold price today: Yellow metal rises on upbeat global cues; experts point out key levels for MCX Gold rate. (Photo by: Priyanka Parashar)

Gold price today: Gold rates rose in the domestic futures market in the morning session on Thursday, October 17, amid positive global cues and a fall in us treasury yields. MCX Gold for December 5 expiry traded 0.21 per cent higher at 76,822 per 10 grams.

Gold prices traded near record levels in international markets amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. Experts observe that Israel’s aggression over Hezbollah and the possibility of a strike on Iran is supporting safe-haven buying of precious metals.

Easing US treasury yields have also supported gold prices. However, strength in the dollar index is limiting gains.

Also Read | Gold hits fresh record high to ₹78,900 per 10 grams; What’s driving the rally?

Investors are awaiting a slew of US economic data, including US retail sales and industrial production data for September and weekly jobless claims data, this week to gauge the US Federal Reserve's interest rate reduction trajectory.

Gold prices tend to gain in times of lower interest rates, geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty.

According to Reuters, the CME FedWatch tool showed traders see a 92.2 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point (bp) rate cut by the US Fed in November.

Also Read | Is it goodbye gold, hello bitcoin?

Meanwhile, the US import prices dropped the most in nine months in September. This suggests inflation remains under control, which supports the Fed's plans to keep cutting interest rates.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to cut interest rates again on Thursday as inflation is easing while the economy is stagnating. The market is expecting 25 basis points interest rate cuts from the ECB.

Also Read | European Stocks Open Steady With Eyes on Economy, ECB, Earnings

Experts' strategy for MCX Gold today

According to Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, gold has support at $2,678-2,666, while resistance at $2,704-2,722 per troy ounce and silver has support at $31.74-31.50, while resistance is at $32.20-32.45 per troy ounce in today’s session.

On the MCX, Jain said, gold has support at 76,400-76,140 and resistance at 76,850-77,100 while silver has support at 91,650-91,000 and resistance at 92,850-93,500.

"We suggest buying gold on dips around 76,500 with a stop loss of 76,240 for the target of 77,000 and also suggest buying silver around 91,650 with a stop loss of 91,000 for the target of 93,000," said Jain.

Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, said gold has support at $2,654-$2,640 and resistance at $2,691-$2,705. Silver's support is at $31.52-$31.35, with resistance at $31.98-$32.20. In INR terms, gold has support at 76,400-76,240, with resistance at 76,880-77,100. Silver's support is at 91,550-90,950, while resistance is at 92,680-93,380.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, pointed out that despite consolidation, gold is finding solid support between 76,000- 76,200 on the MCX, while resistance is expected in the 76,900- 77,100 range.

"As long as the Federal Reserve's dovish tone and geopolitical risks remain, gold will likely continue trading with a positive bias," said Trivedi.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold price today: Yellow metal rises on upbeat global cues; experts point out key levels for MCX Gold rate

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta share price

479.10
12:45 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-7.7 (-1.58%)

Tata Steel share price

153.65
12:45 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-1.6 (-1.03%)

Reliance Industries share price

2,721.50
12:45 PM | 17 OCT 2024
13.5 (0.5%)

Tata Power share price

452.05
12:45 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-8.3 (-1.8%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

EPL share price

274.20
12:22 PM | 17 OCT 2024
2.5 (0.92%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,681.30
12:14 PM | 17 OCT 2024
10.25 (0.22%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,834.65
12:24 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-0.6 (-0.01%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,930.00
12:24 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-101 (-4.97%)
More from 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

626.15
12:24 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-36.65 (-5.53%)

KEI Industries share price

4,139.00
12:24 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-242.4 (-5.53%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,930.00
12:24 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-101 (-4.97%)

Deepak Nitrite share price

2,866.85
12:24 PM | 17 OCT 2024
-133.1 (-4.44%)
More from Top Losers

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,199.10
12:24 PM | 17 OCT 2024
66.65 (5.89%)

Mphasis share price

3,062.50
12:23 PM | 17 OCT 2024
151.8 (5.22%)

National Aluminium Company share price

227.70
12:24 PM | 17 OCT 2024
10.2 (4.69%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

969.25
12:24 PM | 17 OCT 2024
38.9 (4.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,915.00510.00
    Chennai
    77,921.00510.00
    Delhi
    78,073.00510.00
    Kolkata
    77,925.00510.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.