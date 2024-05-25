Gold price today: Yellow metal sees correction; short and long-term outlook remains positive
Gold prices have been declining due to reduced likelihood of US rate cut, with futures dropping to ₹71,538. Analysts attribute the decline to . Despite recent pullback, overall rally in gold remains strong, with support at ₹69,000.
In recent sessions, there has been considerable profit-taking in gold prices as the likelihood of rate reduction by the US Federal Reserve drops. Concerns about the likelihood that officials won't cut rates soon have been brought about by the hawkish tone in the minutes of the most recent Fed policy meeting.
