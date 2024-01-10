Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat ahead of US inflation data; may face resistance at ₹62,600 level
MCX gold prices traded 0.05% higher at ₹62,209 per 10 grams. Silver prices also gained 0.08% to trade at 72,105 per kg.
Gold prices in India traded flat on Wednesday tracking steady international prices as investors remained on sidelines ahead of the key US inflation data this week.
