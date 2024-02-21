Gold price today: Yellow metal trades higher ahead of US Fed meeting minutes; may face resistance at ₹62,310
Gold prices were steady, helped by a slightly weaker dollar as investors looked forward to minutes of the last US Federal Reserve policy meeting due later in the day for more clarity on its interest rate path.
Gold price in India traded with minor gains on Wednesday tracking steady international gold prices amid a weak dollar ahead of the release of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes.
